COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A tortoise found her way back to her family after three years. And during that time, they weren’t too far apart.

The reunion was made possible by a good neighbor who alerted the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region of an injured tortoise found on a trail. The tortoise had an overgrown beak, a dry and layered shell, and missing nails on her hind foot.

HSPPR named her “Rock Leia” and put her picture on their stray pet page. A family responded that they had been looking for their stray tortoise for three years.

The family came to HSPPR with photos and staff members compared the photos to Rock Leia and concluded that it was the same tortoise.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

What helped cinch the comparison was that Rock Leia was found not too far from the family’s home, so HSPPR was confident that she was their missing tortoise.

HSPPR said Rock Leia will need some follow-up care for her overgrown beak and the family happily agreed.