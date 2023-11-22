DENVER (KDVR) — A dog was missing for two months in the woods before it was found by hikers in the area.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted on X, formally known as Twitter, about the lucky pup.

Rangers and animal control officers responded to a reported dog bite at Meyers Ranch Park on Nov. 19.

Two hikers discovered the dog who was injured, scared and alone. The hikers attempted to bring the pup down the mountain, but one hiker was bit in the process.

Lost dog found after 2 months (Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff)

Once rangers and animal control officers arrived, a ranger recognized the dog from a poster hung up in the park over a month ago.

The dog’s name is Nova, and it was missing for two months.

After being carried down the mountain, Nova and their owner had a happy reunion at the trailhead.

Nova has a broken leg but is resting at home after being reunited with its owner.