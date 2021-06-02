Lost bear found! CPW locates missing bear near Calhan after 2 hour chase with horses in pasture

LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s a head scratcher: how does a bear even end up lost? Well, it happened last week near Limon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a “lost bear” alert on May 25 asking for help to locate a bear that was spotted wandering the plains.

CPW said the bear was located Sunday near Calhan.

The bear was originally spotted on May 11 near Ellicott, which is east of Colorado Springs.

CPW said it tracked the bear from Truckton to Hugo, and then to the Limon area.

On Sunday, CPW officers found the 2-3-year-old boar. It was being chased by horses in a pasture.

After a two hour pursuit, CPW said they were able to dart the bear and send it to the mountains where it was released in much more suitable bear habitat.

