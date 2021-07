JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials say Lookout Mountain Road (Lariat Loop) will close Saturday and Sunday evening due to holiday safety reasons.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the roadway will close between 4 and 10:30 p.m. for Fourth of July safety reasons. The concern is the lack of proper shoulders for people to park and the overall inability for emergency vehicles to respond if needed.

