DENVER (KDVR) — Four hours south of Denver lies the San Luis Valley, an area nicknamed “The UFO Hot Spot of America.”

Over 23 years, there have been almost 300 documented UFO sightings from visitors in that specific area. But not at the times you’d expect.

Before you spend the night looking amongst the stars at the UFO Watchtower in Alamosa, don’t count out the day.

In the early 2000s, Judy Messoline, the owner of the watchtower, thought she knew the best time of day for UFO sightings, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. But in the past three years, the sighting times changed.

UFO Watchtower Garden with objects visitors left to give the garden their energy

Messoline hasn’t pinned down a specific time for the most UFO sightings, but in the past three years, there have been more and more day sightings. While it’s not necessarily more common to see UFOs during the day, it’s usually a time people aren’t looking.

“They’re easier to see at night. But it could be the folks just have this idea that the only time that they’ll see them will be at night, which we have found isn’t true,” said Messoline.

There have already been five documented sightings this summer, according to Messoline. Only two of those sightings said the time, both of which were during the daylight hours at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

And it’s more than just looking during the daytime. Messoline also recommends looking through your pictures after you’ve taken them. Sometimes the sightings appear in a photograph but not in person.

When it comes to spotting a UFO, Messoline suggests not taking it so seriously.

“They just appear. People come here to see something and if they’re too serious, they won’t see anything,” said Messoline. “I’ve got a couple of guys that come every year and they spend like three days and three nights here and they sit in their chairs and just stare up. Well, that’s a good idea. But they’re just too serious and I don’t think they’ve ever seen anything.”