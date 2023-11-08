DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for a small town to enjoy a romantic winter getaway, look no further. Colorado has plenty.

Digital publication New York Travel Guides looked at 600 small towns and compared several categories such as romantic places to stay, romantic activities and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.

Romantic activities in particular made up the biggest part of the overall score.

Popular ski destination Aspen came in at No. 4, and New York Travel Guides noted the town’s ski resorts and mountain views as aspects that led to its placement on the list.

The ski resorts in and around Aspen have also been ranked among the best in the world.

Estes Park also grabbed a top 10 spot at No. 8. The scenic town was also ranked a top destination for fall colors, and although the beautiful fall leaves are not year-round, that doesn’t mean it isn’t romantic in winter.

Here is the top 10 list of most romantic towns.

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

In all, 15 Colorado towns made the list of 140 romantic towns. Vail came in just below the top 10 at No. 11, and Breckenridge came in at No. 18.