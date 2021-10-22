Looking for a new career? USPS hopes to add 500 new mail carriers in the Denver area

DENVER (KDVR) – The United States government is looking for a few good men and women. Not for the military but to deliver the mail.

Inside the US Postal Service facility at the Denver Processing Delivery Center, you will find this week’s letter carrier class, and inside the class you will find Lucas Ruebe, a high school teacher who now wants to graduate to something better.

“You get to get out there in nature which I am a big fan of. It’s a lot of physical activity, so it’s going to keep me in shape. It’s going to be a lot of work, but you get paid for it and the long-term career prospects are really what I am looking forward to,” he said.

Right now, in the Denver metro area there are around 1,000 USPS employees. They need about 500 more.

“We are approaching peak season, so we need to have carriers out there that are getting trained properly to help us out and hopefully stay long term. We want people to retire here,” USPS carrier technician Marcie Miller said.

Through the pandemic, online shopping has skyrocketed and now every day for the post office is as busy as what it used to see during the Christmas peak.

For new hire Amy Woods, she wanted a reliable paycheck and a different work environment.

“Being able to get outside, not being stuck behind a desk, I think that was most,” she said.

For two weeks the new recruits will learn procedures, sorting, driving, even dog avoidance.

Once the newbies graduate and are assigned their first route, they will start earning around $40,000 a year, and will enjoy full benefits. Now that is something you can write home about.