DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday, Oct. 3 is the last day of the Regional Transportation District’s two-day career fair in the River North Art District neighborhood.

The career fair will be held at the RTD Platte Division, located at 3333 Ringsby Court, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The company is hiring for many different positions, and many do not require prior experience.

RTD said it is looking to fill 181 of the 952 bus operator positions it has budgeted for. The agency said it will pay prospective employees to take the required nine-week CDL license training.

The agency is also looking to fill 48 of the 367 bus maintenance jobs.

Many positions are eligible for a $4,000 sign-on bonus, according to RTD officials.

Staffing shortages continue to plague RTD, along with safety concerns. Last month, a 29-year-old was arrested for a deadly stabbing on an RTD bus.

RTD serves eight counties in the metro.