Looking for a furry friend? No appointment needed at 2 local animal shelters as COVID rules ease

Roxy, available at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley (Credit: HSSPV)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley and the Dumb Friends League have returned to normal operations as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Appointments are no longer necessary to meet your new best friend at either shelter.

“We have an unusually high number of dogs currently available for adoption and more coming in every day,” said Katie Parker, vice president of operations at Dumb Friends League.

“We are ready to connect dogs with people, and we need the community’s help. We encourage anyone interested in adding a new pet to their life to consider adopting today,” Parker said.



Roxy and Theodore hope someone will visit them at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

Roxy, who the shelter said is a beautiful, very sweet senior dog, and snuggly big dog Theodore have been waiting for months at the Humane Society.

Dogs waiting for adoption at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley:

Draco

Holden

Penny

Remy

Snoopy

Roxy

Theodore



Daisy and Petey are available at the Denver Dumb Friends League.

Dogs waiting for adoption at the Dumb Friends League:

Hal

Ghost

Fredrick

Hugo

Ulf

Ellie

Cats, horses and small animals are also available.

Dovey – HSSPV

George – DFL

Space Ghost – DFL

Thunder – DFL

All pet adoptions include spay and neuter surgeries, age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies and a microchip ID.