ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An unattended mountain lion cub was discovered in a tree along the Ralston Creek Trail on Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported.

Wildlife officers responded near the Ralston Creek Trail in @cityofarvada today after getting reports of a lone mountain lion kitten in a tree with no mother in sight. pic.twitter.com/bOh8oz3kHt — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 24, 2021

The cub’s mother was no where in sight but it’s a reminder to be aware of your surroundings at all times when walking in nature.

Photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW officers retrieved the 5- to 8-week old cat from the tree, assessed its condition and released it back in the wild to reunite with its mother.