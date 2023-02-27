DENVER (KDVR) — A strong geomagnetic storm and clear skies made the Northern Lights visible for some areas north of Denver early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, the National Weather Service said they received pictures from Fort Collins and Cheyenne of the Northern Lights.

“Are you seeing the Aurora Borealis in northern Colorado tonight? Might be the best chance in a long time. We’re seeing good pictures from Fort Collins and Cheyenne! Moon will be going down soon so it might be easier then. Get away from city lights and look north,” the NWS shared.

Jeff Stahla said he spotted the Aurora Borealis from the north end of Horsetooth Reservoir.

“My alert was the NWS person who tweeted out the sighting — They are my heroes!” Stahla shared on Twitter.

Aurora Borealis near Horsetooth Reservoir (Credit: Jeff Stahla)

Geomagnetic storm

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said strong geomagnetic storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday.

“A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth,” the NOAA said.

NWS

The NWS said that the public should not be concerned about the geomagnetic storm. The storm can allow for people in states like Colorado to see the Aurora Borealis if weather conditions allow.