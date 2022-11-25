DENVER (KDVR) — Liquor store owners across Colorado are waking up to the news that Proposition 125 passed.

The law now allows vendors to sell wine in any establishment that is licensed to sell full-strength beer, including grocery and convenience stores.

“This is worrisome,” Carolyn Joy, who owns Joy Wine and Spirits off 6th and Marion said.

Joy purchased this shop from her dad nearly 25 years ago.

“I’m remaining hopeful we can maintain some of our business we’ve built since 1963,” Joy said.

She said she doesn’t believe those who voted in favor the ballot understood the impact it would have on small business.

“It was not a clear win. If you look, 47 counties actually voted against it and 17 voted for it,” Joy said.

Joy said liquor store owners don’t just have the option to move their license. They are required to stay at one address.

“Wine is a big portion of our business. A lot of people don’t understand how this erodes away at small business,” Joy said.

A few years ago when beer sales were approved to be sold in grocery stores, Joy said they took a hit then.

“We saw an impact right away our beer sales dropped 30%,” Joy said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 heard from people to see what they think.

“I voted no on that to allow grocery stores to sell wine. I hope liquor stores do ok,” Maurice, who voted no on Prop 125 said.

Another person FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with said they find it convenient and don’t find the change to be a big deal.

“I guess I will buy wine here instead of someone else, one stop is always easier,” Peter, who didn’t clarify which way he voted said.

