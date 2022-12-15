ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A new police chief has been appointed in Arvada.

Longtime officer Ed Brady will be sworn in at Monday’s city council meeting, according to a release from the city. Brady will replace Chief Link Strate, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

City Manager Lorie Gillis led the internal search for the chief’s replacement and announced Brady’s appointment on Thursday.

“We are fortunate to have steady leadership in the Arvada Police Department,” Gillis said in a statement. “Ed has earned the respect and trust of the police department team as well as the city leadership team and city council. I am pleased to appoint him to lead the Arvada Police Department.”

Brady had already been serving as interim police chief since Dec. 5. He just ran as a Republican candidate for sheriff in November and lost to Democrat Reggie Marinelli.

He received a statement of support from Lauren Simpson, the city council member who represents District 2.

“I am thrilled to have Ed as our chief of police,” Simpson said. “His dedication to the Arvada community and our brave police team members will help Arvada continue to be one of the safest cities in the Front Range.”

Ed Brady’s career with the Arvada Police Department

Brady began his career with the Arvada Police Department in 1994 and has risen in the ranks since, serving as deputy police chief since the end of 2014.

He has worked in a number of positions, including as a field training officer, firearms instructor, patrol supervisor and administration sergeant, and he worked for several years as a West Metro Drug Task Force investigator.

He also helped pass a successful 2005 tax to fund police officer positions and helped the department advance new systems, programs and policies during his tenure, according to the city.