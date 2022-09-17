ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK. Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery operations are underway for a man who died on Longs Peak.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is closed while teams work to recover the body of a man above the Ledges.

According to RMNP, Longs Peak sits 14,259 feet high. Thousands of adventures climb to the mountain’s summit through the Keyhole Route. However, the park warns those ready to summit the 14er about the dangers of the route.

“The Keyhole Route is not a hike. It is a climb that crosses enormous sheer vertical rock faces, often with falling rocks, requiring scrambling, where an unroped fall would likely be fatal. The route has narrow ledges, loose rock, and steep cliffs,” said RMNP on their website.

While crews continue their recovery operation, the Keyhole Route will be temporarily closed at the Keyhole to the summit of Longs Peak. The closure will be in place until Sunday and possibly through Monday until the operation is complete.

RMNP tweeted a picture on Friday showing new snow on top of Longs Peak. They warned climbers to plan ahead and be aware of conditions.

Snow on top of Longs Peak (Credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

RMNP will release more information on the incident once the recovery has been completed.

FOX31 will update this story once more information is available.