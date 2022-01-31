Longmont retailers raise money for Marshall Fire victims

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple retail stores at Village at the Peaks shopping center are helping those who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire.

Whole Foods, Fuzzy’s Tacos and Supercuts are three of 17 tenants that have put together product packages to be bid on in a silent auction. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to victims of the Marshall Fire.

In addition, the amount that is raised will be matched by Village at the Peaks shopping center.

Mat Dinsmore and his family’s business, Wyatt’s Wet Goods, are all in on this fundraiser, like an olive in a martini.

“This was devastating. I think we all chimed in and watched the news that night and said, ‘Oh my God, this is in our backyard.’ It’s affected our friends, it’s affected our family,” Dinsmore said.

If high-end electronics turn you on, then place a bid or two with Xfinity. They are giving away a 55-inch Samsung TV and a Sony PS5 with a total value of over $3,000.

All that bidding can make a person hungry. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar or a slice of pie at Perry’s Pizza will hit the spot.

Village at the Peaks lends a new meaning to the phrase, “It takes a village.”