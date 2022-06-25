LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – A center that dedicates itself to educating women on pregnancy, but does not offer abortions, was allegedly the target of vandalism early Saturday morning, and now authorities are searching for those responsible.

Officials with Longmont Public Safety said they were called to Life Choices at 3:17 a.m. on Saturday morning after dispatch received reports of a fire breaking out at the business.

When first responders arrived on the scene, located at 20 Mountain View Ave. in Longmont, they discovered vandalism painted across the front of the businesses.

Longmont Life Choices vandalism – Credit: Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience

In addition to the black paint scrawled across the building’s front being deemed vandalism, LPS said the fire is being investigated as arson.

Now, investigators with LPS are asking the public to step forward to help close this case, requesting that residents who live between Collyer and Lashley (West and East,) and 15th Avenue and 11th Avenue (North and South,) to check their personal surveillance footage, if they have any.

Longmont pregnancy center vandalism – Credit: Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience

If you live in this area, you are being asked to look at what your security camera captured between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Your footage may be able to help identify those responsible for these crimes.

Additionally, if you have any other information that could lead to locating the suspects in this case, please call 303-774-3700 and use Longmont Police Report #22-5219.