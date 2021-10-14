Longmont postal worker and his accused shooter had been in custody battle, records show

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a postal worker in Longmont.

The man’s ex-girlfriend is now in jail and charged with first-degree murder.

A memorial is growing now where the mailman was shot and killed. Collete Larson made flowers for that mailman and the neighbors who tried to save him.

“I just know they are heartbroken and feeling that trauma hard this morning still,” Larson said.

Court records show custody battle before Longmont postal worker’s shooting

Postal worker Jason Schaefer was delivering mail when he was shot and killed. His ex-girlfriend, Devan Schreiner, is now charged with killing him.

Court records show a battle had been brewing between the two.

“Jason had filed documents to have parenting time modified” two days before the shooting, the arrest affidavit states.

“Devan was supposed to be served with the papers,” investigators said in the affidavit.

Investigators were told Devan had threatened Jason.

Victim, shooter, worked together at Longmont post office

The two had worked together at the Longmont post office, but Schreiner was fired two weeks ago and began working as a mail carrier in Loveland.

She was on duty the day of the shooting, but her mail truck was not moved for hours.

On Thursday, 47 mail trucks led a procession to help remember their fellow worker.

Late Thursday afternoon, people who told us they were relatives sat in front of the mailboxes, at times touching them. They did not say how they were related to either the mailman or the suspect.

Schreiner was supposed to have a first appearance before a judge Thursday. That appearance was rescheduled for next week.