Longmont police shut down area to serve high-risk warrant

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Longmont Police Department is taking major precautions and warning the public of a large police presence on the northeast side of the city as they serve a warrant to a high-risk person.

Police said 17th Avenue will be closed between Alpine and St. Andrews Drive. Also, St. Andrews will be closed between Alpine and 17th Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect traffic delays.

The person being served the warrant has not been identified, but more information is expected from LPD after 5 p.m.