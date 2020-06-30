Longmont police searching for suspect who broke into home, tried to sexually assault child

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Longmont Police Department is asking for help to identify the suspect in a home invasion and an attempted sexual assault on a child.

Police said it happened in the 1600 block of Kimbark at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

LPD said a Hispanic man, who appears to be in his 20s, left on foot from the home.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy build, with short black hair.

LPD said there was a similar incident at the same home on May 14. If you have information on either of these cases please call Longmont Police Detective Sergeant Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.