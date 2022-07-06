LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – Two siblings are currently missing in Longmont and police need your help locating them.

The brother and sister were last seen at their home on Tuesday night at roughly 9:30 p.m. in the area near the intersection of East 9th Avenue and Pace Street in Longmont.

The older sibling, “Rihanna” Angelina, is 13 years old, weighs around 100 pounds and is 4 foot, 11 inches. She has a nose piercing, black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray shorts and a crop top.

Her younger brother, Nathan, is 12 years old and has black hair and brown eyes, weighs approximately 100 pounds and is 5 foot, 5 inches. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and gray shorts.

If you have any information that could lead to the locating of these two children, please contact Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and use the report number 22-5618.