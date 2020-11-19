Longmont police search for suspect who beat 71-year-old man to death, stole his bike

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Longmont Police Department is searching for a man they say beat a 71-year-old man to death and stole his bike.

Police say the incident happened Nov. 5 at about 5 p.m. on the Longmont Greenway near the Longmont Rec Center.

According to police, the suspect beat the man, stole his personal belongings and then took off on his bike.

The 71-year old, identified as Randall Schubert, was hospitalized with serious injuries but died a few days later.

A gofundme has been created to support Schubert’s wife, Jackie.

The stolen bike is described as a green ‘Bridgestone’.

Investigators also have video of the suspect using the victim’s credit card and dumping his cell phone.













If you witnessed the assault or have any information about the suspect, please contact the Longmont Police.