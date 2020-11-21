Longmont police identify man allegedly connected to robbery, death of 71-year-old

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police have identified the man allegedly connected to the robbery and death of a 71-year-old man earlier this month.

On Saturday, LPD said Edward Herbert Hoid, 36, has a parole violation with nationwide extradition. He may have fled Colorado and could be in Nebraska.

About 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, Randall Schubert was found badly injured on the Longmont Greenway near the Longmont Recreation Center. He was hospitalized with serious injuries and died a few days later.

Investigators say the husband, father and grandfather had been robbed of his phone, wallet, credit cards and bike.

Surveillance photos show a man — believed to be Hoid — using Schubert’s credit card.













“At this point, Mr. Hoid is wanted for the parole violation and has not been charged in the

death of Mr. Schubert, and should be presumed innocent,” LPD said Saturday.

Police say Hoid used to live in Lyons. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Hoid is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Hoid’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at: 303-651-8501. Anyone who witnessed the crime is asked to call LPD Det. Jon High at: 303-651-8584.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Schubert’s wife, Jackie.