Longmont PD: Man arrested after meth lab discovered in garage

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested Tuesday after a methamphetamine laboratory was discovered in his Longmont garage.

The lab was found in the 1500 block of Emery Street. It was located inside the detached garage of a duplex, the Longmont Police Department said.

Craig William Rogers, 49, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing meth and possession of meth.

According to LPD, investigators and hazardous materials crews had left the site as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday but will return Wednesday to continue cleaning up.

Rogers was the only resident of the duplex involved in the meth lab, police said.