Longmont parents struggling to pay for son’s funeral following death of daughter last year

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — A Longmont family has identified the man killed in Monday’s crash near 63rd and Oxford in Boulder County.

Family members say 22-year-old Jasper Cervantes was driving to work in Boulder when he lost control Monday morning.

He was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital.

“It was a really rainy day that day, Monday,” said his father, Rojelio Reyes. “Right now, it’s a mysterious puzzle. What made him crash?”

Reyes says his son had recently purchased the car he crashed from a family member and was beyond proud of it.

“Well, he was really proud because he had started working again. At first, they had laid him off because of the corona,” said Reyes. “(The car) was like gold to him. He was really proud of that. He was like, ‘Look, I bought a car on my own!’ So, we were all happy for him because he didn’t have to bike to work or skateboard to work.”

Reyes says it’s a situation the family is unfortunately familiar with. Last year, they lost their 30-year-old daughter to cancer.

“It should be the other way around, the kids burying the parents, not the parents burying the kids.”

Reyes says he’s still paying off that burial and is worried the family won’t have the funds to bury Jasper.

“It’s so expensive right now,” he said. “It’s really hard.”

Family members have set up a fundraiser to help pay for those costs. If you’d like to help you can do so on this GoFundMe page.