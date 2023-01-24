BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police arrested a 31-year-old Longmont man on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on a social messaging application, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Taylor Coleman Miller’s home was searched on Jan. 12 after deputies were granted a warrant and evidence was found in the residence located in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information that prompted an investigation to be launched.

The task force is made up of members from Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab from BCSO, Longmont Department of Public Safety, Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

Miller is being held without bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child distribution, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child possession.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.