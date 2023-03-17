BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several agencies were involved in the investigation and arrest of a 38-year-old man from Longmont for the sexual exploitation of a child, a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab served a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Mount Evans on Thursday. Investigators discovered probable cause evidence that Landon Innes had committed two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the release said.

Police believed Innes to have “child sexual abuse material” in his possession after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched the investigation, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages those who suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, to report it or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

In addition to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and ICAC, members of the Longmont Department of Public Safety, Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office worked on this case and investigation.