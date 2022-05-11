LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE: The school said at 12:22 p.m. it is no longer on a lockdown and everyone is safe. But the school remained on secure status out of caution until 12:45 p.m., the site said. Students are to remain inside the school building and exterior doors and windows are locked and secured. Classes proceed without interruption.

The Longmont Police Department confirmed the situation was not serious and there were no injuries.

ORIGINAL: Silver Creek High School has issued a lockdown out of an abundance of caution, per the school’s website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Silver Creek High School is now in a Lockdown. District officials and law enforcement are currently investigating. We will continue to update families as more information is provided. Please avoid the area and do not go to the school. Altona, Blue Mountain, and Eagle Crest remain on Secure status,” the school’s site posted at 10:40 a.m.

The school updated the alert at 11:50 a.m. informing the public that the school remains on lockdown and that it is quiet while law enforcement continues to investigate a “safety concern.”

FOX31 is working on getting details but the Longmont Police Department confirmed there was police activity in the area.

