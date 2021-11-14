Longmont family hosts vigil for man missing since September

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont Police are still investigating the disappearance of 54-year-old Saza Lee, who went missing after leaving for a bike ride on Sept. 10.

Friends of Lee’s wife, Bobbie Lee and stepdaughter Caitlyn, are hosting a vigil Sunday night at Kanemoto Park in Longmont to pray for his safe return.

The vigil is expected to start at 6 p.m. Bobbie said the public is welcome to attend.

Police said they believe Lee left on his own and he is not a victim of a random crime, nor is this a random disappearance. Lee left for a bike ride at 8 p.m. around the area of Main Street and Mountain View Avenue. Police said Lee’s route generally takes him along greenways to Sandstone Ranch and then west toward Hover Street.

Lee is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a blue camel backpack and a white helmet. Police said he wears a hearing aid, but he did not have one with him when he left for the bike ride.

If you have seen Lee, please contact the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501 and reference LPD #21-7454.