Longmont elementary school on ‘secure status’ due to police activity in the area

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the school’s website, Columbine Elementary School has been placed on “secure status” due to police activity in the area.

Police will be at the school to assist in the students’ release and ask that parents pick their child up at the south entrance of the school on 6th Avenue. Parents are asked to remain in their cars when picking up their kids.

The notice says that the police activity is not related to anything with the school.

This is a breaking story and updates will be added as they are received.