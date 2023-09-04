LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A Longmont couple says their beloved cat was abducted, shot and killed, then dumped in a nearby river.

Holly Mathews said late last month their cat Basil’s Global Positioning System tracking collar showed that the 2-year-old feline had been picked up and was being driven away.

Holly and Travis jumped in their car to try and follow Basil’s quickly-changing location.

The cat’s final signal came from St. Vrain Greenway.

“Later we found out, after they shot her, they threw her over the bridge and into the river,” said Mathews.

Longmont Police are investigating. The family has also hired a private investigator. The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

The couple brought their “adventure cats” Basil and Parsley to Longmont from Norway. The cats even have their own Instagram page.

“Basil really defied what cats do. She hiked, she biked, she loved camping with me. We truly lived the Norwegian life in that sense,” Mathews said.

The family said they have experienced an outpouring of support from those who know Basil’s story.

“I hope that her soul sees the love and the support from the community,” Mathews said. “And, I hope that her legacy lives beyond what an amazing animal that she was and that she can be a name that takes a stand against aggravated animal cruelty.”