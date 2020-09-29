Longmont City Council considers blocking landlords from charging late fees during COVID-19

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont City Council members will consider prohibiting landlords from charging late fees to tenants suffering financially during the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting Tuesday night.

Council members will have a remote study session after the city council meeting to discuss the proposal.

Under the potential plan, landlords would be temporarily prohibited from charging rental late fees in Longmont for those who are experiencing pandemic-related hardships.

In August, Broomfield passed a similar ordinance.