DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, over a thousand people lined up on Main Street in Breckenridge to break the unofficial record for the world’s longest shot ski.

Every year the town celebrates Ullr, the Norse god of snow, for a snowy winter season ahead. The celebration takes place on Main Street with a parade and bonfire. During the festivities, another tradition emerged.

World’s longest shot ski (Credit: Sarah McLear, Breckenridge Ski Resort)

It’s called a shot ski. Basically, it’s a ski with four shot glasses attached to it. Four people line up and tip the ski while simultaneously taking a shot.

The shot ski record has gone back and forth for years.

Breckenridge has been claiming the record every year since 2013, which started with 192 people and 60 skis.

In 2015, Park City, Utah began to rival Breckenridge for the record. The record is passed back and forth, as Park City’s annual event takes place in October and Breckenridge’s event occurs in December, according to the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

Park City held the record of 1,360 people in October 2023, before Breckenridge retook the title on Dec. 7.

While the world record is unofficial because Guinness World Records doesn’t judge alcohol-related content, Breckenridge keeps a close eye on the news to ensure they are truly the record holders, according to the Breckenridge Tourism Office.

Just before the 60th anniversary of the Ullr Fest, the Breckenridge community of over a thousand people lined up to help reclaim the record.

Now, the world record numbers stand at 1,377 people simultaneously taking a shot out of the shot ski. There were 495 skis, which tallied to 2,469 feet.

According to Vail Resorts, the town officially broke the record.

The night ended with a flurry, and more snow in the forecast ahead.