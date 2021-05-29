Long-time Denver sports broadcaster embarks on cross-country cycle race

DENVER (KDVR) — Jerry Schemmel is no stranger to cycling long distances.

“I did this race as part of a relay team in 2015 and ever since then I had this question in my head with ‘can you do this solo?’” said Schemmel, long-time sports broadcaster. “For a couple of years, I didn’t think I could.”

A no eventually became belief as Schemmel will race in the solo competition of Race Across America. It’s a 3,060 trek from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland.

“I would like to finish in less than 12 days, that’s kind of what the barrier is as it’s 12 days for most people,” said Schemmel. “That would be about 260 miles a day and I think that’s doable if I don’t get hurt or I don’t get sick.”

With the open road in front of him, crossing this journey off the bucket list isn’t the only reason why he is putting himself through this.

“I want to do it for a charity, and it’s a great way to raise money,” said Schemmel.

That charity being the Kyle Pease Foundation.

“I interviewed the Pease brothers on my radio show, and one is completely disabled, and his brother takes him on these crazy triathlon adventures,” said Schemmel. “I got so incredibly inspired by both of them, and I wanted to do something to help them.”

Starting on June 15, that burning desire to help the Pease brothers will start when Schemmel takes off for this solo expedition.

“I don’t know if it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done,” said Schemmel.

Follow Schemmel’s racing adventures starting on June 15.