Long-term health effects of Colorado’s poor air quality to be revealed in new study

DENVER (KDVR) — Our hot dry weather combined with smoke and smog has health experts looking into the long-term health effects on Colorado residents.

National Jewish Health will announce the first study on the long-term effects of this summer’s poor air quality on Thursday.

The medical center, named a top respiratory hospital in the nation for the 25th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report on its 2021-22 list of best hospitals in the nation, reports an increase in respiratory illness cases over the past three months.

Researcher James Crooks, PhD, says those with certain illnesses will be more likely to develop long-term complications.

“Particles of smoke get inside the body. There is evidence they can contribute to risk of heart attack and strokes,” he said.

Doctors say anyone with respiratory problems should limit exposure to outside air.

HVAC companies usually recommend less dense air filters that are changed every four weeks to keep inside air free of contaminates. But Plumbline Services Owner and President Bob Logan tells the Problem Solvers, in some cases, the current air quality requires stronger, more dense filters.

“Now I would highly recommend using those and maybe even changing them out twice a month” Logan said.

Logan adds that every property is different when it comes to airflow and filtration. He says the important thing is to keep your home free of contaminants.

“With the smoke in the air and the pollen from the trees and everything coming at us, we want to make sure we filter the air so we don’t become the filters,” he said.

National Jewish Health is also studying whether the smoke and smog can cause skin irritation

Medical experts advise anyone with difficulty breathing or a sore throat to stay indoors as much as possible and see a doctor if the condition worsens.

For more information about symptoms and treatment for respiratory illness visit the National Jewish Health website.

For information about how to safeguard your home from ozone and other contaminants visit the Plumbline Services website.