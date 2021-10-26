Long-term future of Outdoor Dining Program in Denver will be announced

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will announce the future of the Outdoor Dining Program in Denver on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Hancock will be joined by various representatives from city agencies, the Colorado Restaurant Association, and restaurateurs to provide an update on the long-term future of the program.

The announcement will be made at 1:30 p.m. on FOX31 NOW. You can watch the news conference above.

The program was created in May 2020 to help restaurants and bars safely expand their serving capacity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.