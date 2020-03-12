Long lines turn Lone Tree Costco into ‘mad house’

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Some people are spending more than an hour in line at the Costco in Lone Tree after a surge of shoppers flooded the store on Thursday.

The lines are a direct result of concerns over the coronavirus.

“It’s a mad house in here. It’s a mad house,” said Sandy Pack, a shopper.

Mostly every single hopping cart in Costco was filled with toilet paper.

“I got the toilet paper, but no kleenex! They still haven’t gotten kleenex!” Pack added.

Since nine o’clock Thursday morning, the lines have been getting longer.

“The line is going all the way back to the dairy department. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen!” Laurie Hugos, another shopper said.

Nationwide, some Costco stores have stopped handing out free samples of items to customers due to concerns over the coronavirus.