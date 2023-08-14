DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re walking across the Tree Leaf Pedestrian Bridge in Lone Tree, check out the flowery, interactive mural that was painted on Friday.

The 100-foot mural was finished in only two weeks, which is one of many murals Kelsey Montague has completed in the Denver metro. Montague has 300 murals around the world, but as a fourth-generation Coloradan, it’s always an honor to paint around Denver.

New mural in Lone Tree (Photo credits: Courtney Montague). Artist Kelsey Montague’s new mural (Photo credits: Courtney Montague).

The piece stems from flowers in Colorado, including Columbines. What makes it interactive is how people can be included in the artwork. In this mural, you can act like you’re sitting on a swing or pouring water into flowers.

“I want people to step into the work. It’s not completed until somebody is a part of it,” said Montague.

The corner of her piece features a hashtag, #WhatLiftsYou, which she includes on all of her artwork.

“(It) is another way for me to just kind of make social media a kinder place and inspire people to share something that’s positive,” said Montague.

You may see the hashtag around town on her other artwork. There are 10 in the Denver metro area. She just finished a piece in RiNo off of Brighton Boulevard and plans on painting in Breckenridge and Larimer in the near future.

“I always try to draw specifically for who I’m working with. So this piece is just a very public piece that I’m hoping the city of Lone Tree really loves because I do it for them and I always want my art to be a gift for others,” said Montague.