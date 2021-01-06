Lone Tree teen wins Congressional App Challenge

Gitanjali Rao, of Lone Tree, was named Time Magazine’s first Kid of the Year. (Credit: Sharif Hamza for TIME)

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Congressional App Challenge is a district-specific computer science, or ‘app’ competition created to encourage middle and high school students to learn to code and consider careers in computer science.

Gitanjali Rao has won the Challenge for the Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District with her Kindly app and Chrome extension. The app is based on artificial-intelligence technology to detect cyberbullying early. A blog partnership with UNICEF to raise awareness, organize and create events to spread kindness is also part of the app.

Gitanjali, a scientist and inventor, uses science as a catalyst for social change and has since become an inspiration of young females pursing science studies and careers. She also regularly meets with younger girls, giving talks on the importance of mentorship and promoting women in STEM fields.

Colorado’s Fourth District Congressman Ken Buck will hold a ceremony to honor her later this month.

“I’m excited to announce Gitanjali Rao of Lone Tree as the Fourth District Congressional App Challenge winner. Gitanjali’s cyberbullying prevention app is so important in today’s world, where so many young people are affected by cyberbullying at school and in their communities. Her app is just one of the many impressive innovations Gintanjali has accomplished as TIME’s 2020 Kid of the Year, which makes the Fourth District very proud of her,” Rep. Ken Buck said.

The first Congressional App Challenge launched in 2015.