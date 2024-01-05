DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Lone Tree are asking for the public’s help after a 17-year-old left the scene of a crash and hasn’t been seen since.

According to police, the single-car crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jan 4.

Henry Buster was the only person in the car at the time.

Police say he left his wallet and cell phone at home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Jeff Roepke of the Lone Tree Police Department by calling 720-509-1142 or emailing jeffery.roepke@cityoflonetree.com.