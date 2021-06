LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — The two people who died in a plane crash in Lone Tree on Wednesday have been identified as a Georgia couple.

Kathleen Velazco, 65, and Antenor Velazco, 73, of Jonesboro, Georgia, died in the crash. A dog also died in the crash, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The single-engine plane crashed in the area of Hess Road and Ridgegate Parkway, near Havana Street, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.