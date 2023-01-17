Residents in the area of Heritage Hills are under a shelter-in-place. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have issued a shelter-in-place for a Lone Tree neighborhood due to shots fired.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have issued a shelter-in-place for residents living in the Aspen Hills Circle area. The area is known as the Heritage Hills neighborhood in Lone Tree and sits east of Sweetwater Park.

Location of the shelter-in-place

DCSO said that Lone Tree police were serving an eviction notice when they heard a gunshot from the second floor of a residence. Officers backed out and set up a perimeter, that is when a shelter-in-place was sent out as a precaution.

SWAT is en route to the scene.

Lone Tree police and deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more and this story will be updated as information becomes available.