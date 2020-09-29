Lollipop Park to auction off all of its rides before closing

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A popular indoor children’s amusement park in Centennial is closing its doors for good due to COVID.

But before it does, it wants to give you an opportunity to own a piece of its past.

Lollipop Park has been around since 2011, but its owners Nathan and Louise Elinoff have been operating amusement parks for close to four decades.

“Our world has changed unfortunately,” said Nathan Elinoff.

COVID has made it nearly impossible for an indoor business like Lollipop Park to operate.

“It’s a big challenge for any indoor business, whether it’s an office building, restaurant, amusement park like we have – even schools,” Nathan Elinoff added.

Because of this, the Elinoffs are going to transition from having an indoor amusement park to an outdoor one.

They actually had plans already to build a new park in 2021.

“It’s just really sad to see that gone right now but we’re really looking forward to bringing it back!” Louise Elinoff said.

In the meantime, the Elinoffs said they wouldn’t need any of the rides or attractions from their indoor amusement park – so they’re planning to auction them off.

“Everything goes!” said Nathan Elinoff.

Among the items to be auctioned:

A 26-foot Italian made balloon Ferris wheel

Rio Grande Train Ride

Mini-Teacup Ride

Mall Carousel

Swing Ride

Kiddie Whip Ride

Antique Funhouse Mirrors

Together, everything would be worth about $900,000, according to Nathan Elinoff.

The auction is set for October 21.

A preview inspection will take place at 9am, followed by the auction itself at 10:30am.