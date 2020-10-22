Lollipop Park in Centennial auctions off rides; owner plans to open outdoor park after pandemic

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – An indoor amusement park for kids, called Lollipop Park, auctioned off all six of its big ride attractions. They closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There were the familiar sights and sounds of the auctioneer. Whether at a stock show, car auction or estate sale, it’s just exciting to watch.

But not so much for Nathan Elinoff. He created Lollipop Park in Centennial and now he is watching it disappear, one bid at a time.

Lollipop Park is closing due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“The problem with Lollipop Park is, we have a very small footprint, so we can’t put the kind of people in here that we need to make money,” said Elinoff.

Elinoff says he is not going to wait five or six years until people feel comfortable being close to other people. So, the auction goes on.

Castle Rock residents Carl and Megan Stull attended the auction on Wednesday, and they had their eye on the over 100-year-old carousel.

“We have a couple of young kids — a 1-year-old, a 3-year-old — and we thought it would be perfect for them in the backyard,” said Carl Stull.

So, the bidding began and the Stulls wound up being the high bidder.

“He got a great deal, he could sell it now and make about $20,000,” Elinoff said.

Elinoff may be down, but he is not out.

“We are going to open up an outdoor Lollipop Park when there is a vaccine, the virus is under control and the economy comes back,” he said.