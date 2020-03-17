Logan County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Cease all criminal conduct’ due to coronavirus outbreak

STERLING, Colo.(KDVR)– The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the coronavirus outbreak Monday by asking for people to halt all criminal conduct.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its contagious nature, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking all criminal activities/nefarious conduct to cease until further notice.” shared the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

“We will update you when you can return to your normal criminal behavior.” said the sheriff’s office.

You can practice social distancing by avoiding all criminal activity. This will greatly reduce your likelihood of getting arrested and spending time in jail.