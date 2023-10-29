DENVER (KDVR) — A girl who was arrested earlier this month in connection to a September shooting that wounded five people outside a bar in Lower Downtown has now returned to Colorado, according to a release from the Denver District Attorney, Beth McCann.

The suspect, a juvenile identified as Keanna Rosenburgh, is now charged with 28 criminal counts, including seven counts of attempted murder and 15 counts of assault, according to the release.

Rosenburgh is accused of shooting several people outside of a club in the 1900 block of Market Street on Sept. 16.

“It is alleged that, after being refused entry into Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar and restaurant, Rosenburgh pulled out a handgun, fired several rounds into the crowd behind her and ran away,” the release read.

Police said she was arrested more than a month after the shooting on Oct. 19 in Barstow, California.

“This case illustrates once again the dangers of having illegal guns in the hands of young people, too many of whom are trying to resolve disputes, often minor disputes, with firearms. This type of behavior cannot, and will not, be tolerated in Denver,” DA McCann said.

The release stated that Rosenburgh is being charged initially as a juvenile, and is scheduled for court at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.