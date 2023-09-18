DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a woman accused of shooting toward a club in downtown Denver late Saturday night. Five people were taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place outside of the Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row club in the 1900 block of Blake Street in Lower Downtown. Police say a woman in line to get into the club was stopped from entering when security believed she was not using her own ID.

The woman allegedly left, went back to speak with security, then shot toward the club as she left.

“There seemed to be some sort of confrontation or a fight over that verbal altercation, at which she produced a handgun that was concealed on her person and started shooting,” said Armando Saldate, executive director of Denver Public Safety.

According to police, the suspect “may have been shooting towards the security personnel,” but the victims were not the intended targets. The five victims are expected to survive.

No gun was recovered and the club did not violate any policies.

Witnesses can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).