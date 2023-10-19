DENVER (KDVR) — Police have arrested a girl wanted in a September shooting that wounded five people outside a Denver bar in Lower Downtown.

Keanna Rosenburgh was arrested Thursday morning in Barstow, California, according to the Denver Police Department. The city is in the Mojave Desert of southern California, nearly halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“Through extensive investigative efforts, Denver Police Fugitive Unit investigators determined the suspect was in Barstow, California, and further investigation and surveillance led to the arrest this morning,” the department said in a release.

Keanna Rosenburgh has been identified as the suspect in a Sept. 16, 2023, shooting outside a bar in Lower Downtown. (Denver Police Department)

Police said Rosenburgh is a juvenile but did not say her exact age. Her booking photo will not be released.

Rosenburgh is being held on eight counts of first-degree attempted homicide in the Sept. 16 shooting outside a bar at 19th and Market streets. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

Police previously said Rosenburgh tried to get into the LoDo bar on a Saturday night but was denied by the club’s security, who believed she was not using her own ID. She allegedly got out of line, went back to speak with security then shot toward the club as she left.

Police have said the suspect may have been shooting toward security and the victims were not the intended targets. The five victims are expected to survive.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, with the shooter’s image circulated widely afterward. Police said tips helped them identify Rosenburgh as the person in the video.

Denver Police said the arrest was made with assistance from the FBI Los Angeles SWAT team, FBI Los Angeles Desert Cities Safe Streets Task Force and the Barstow Police Department.