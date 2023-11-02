DENVER (KDVR) — The underage suspect in a shooting that wounded five people outside of a Denver bar in Lower Downtown will be tried as an adult.

Keanna Rosenburgh will have her first court appearance next week, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Rosenburgh is accused of shooting several people outside of a club in the 1900 block of Market Street on Sept. 16. She is charged with 28 criminal counts, including seven counts of attempted murder and 15 counts of assault, according to the DA’s office.

Rosenburgh was arrested in October in Barstow, California, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said at the time that Rosenburgh is a juvenile but have not said her exact age. Her booking photo was not released at the time because of her age.

This woman is wanted in a shooting on Sept. 16, 2023, in Lower Downtown. (Denver Police Department)

Police previously said Rosenburgh tried to get into a LoDo bar on a Saturday night but was denied by the club’s security, who believed she was not using her own ID. She allegedly got out of line, went back to speak with security then shot toward the club as she left.

Police have said the suspect may have been shooting toward security and the victims were not the intended targets. The five victims are expected to survive.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, with the shooter’s image circulated widely afterward.

Police said tips helped them identify Rosenburgh as the person in the video.