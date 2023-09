DENVER (KDVR) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in LoDo Saturday night.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 11:30 p.m.

According to DPD’s tweet, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Market Street. This block is home to several bars and clubs.

DPD said the victims’ conditions are unknown as of the time of their tweet.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available Sunday.