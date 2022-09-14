LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm.

The Longmont Police Department confirmed there was a large police presence at the high school located at 1040 Sunset St. after a report of a student with a gun prompted the lockdown.

LPD initially reported that officers located a male student associated with the report but have since released a correction that officers located a female student.

Officers confirmed the student did not have a real firearm.

Charges for the student are currently pending review.

LPD said the lockdown has been lifted and officers are working to reunite students with their parents. Police said all students are being released and the school will run its normal bus routes. The buses may be delayed.

This is a breaking news story, FOX31 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.